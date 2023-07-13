EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Botox injections are a cosmetic procedure that aims to take years off your appearance. But what is driving this beauty trend among young and old alike?

Wanting to look and feel younger is not a new concept, but the way people are trying to achieve the fountain of youth continues to evolve.

Botox is a popular aesthetic procedure, as more and more clinics are popping up locally to offer face-firming, wrinkle-reducing treatments but before you book Botox, there are tips to consider.

Kelly Yeager, a 30-year-old hairstylist from Scranton noticed lines on her forehead and around her eyes so she booked a botox treatment with Dr. Mike Klingerman of Nabi Aesthetics in Downtown Scranton.

“It was a weird sensation, but it didn’t hurt, it was good,” said Yeager.

Botox is made from a very small and purified form of botulinum toxin that’s injected into the skin and was approved by the FDA in 2002.

“It actually relaxes the muscle and that’s the whole idea it works on treating active wrinkles. The idea is if you relax the muscles and you don’t lift up these, the lines will eventually fade,” explained Dr. Mike.

More than seven million people in the U.S. are receiving Botox treatments. The Covid-19 pandemic and social media are a couple of reasons for the increase in popularity of these injections.

“A lot of people come in and say ‘Hey doc I saw myself on the computer I need this fixed’ so I think that plays a factor and everybody wants to stay young, everybody wants to look young,” added Dr. Mike.

Dr. Mike treats patients for aesthetics between 17 and 82, but the quest to achieve that flawless face starts much younger thanks to beauty influencers on social media platforms like Tik Tok, Youtube, and Instagram.

“Aging is hard for all of us, especially women,” says Dr. Lauren Hazzouri a child psychologist.

Dr. Lauren Hazzouri is a child psychologist. She says wanting to look young has become a social norm.

“We as women are taught from the time we are young that our value in society is highly correlated with our physical appearance. Too often we internalize our social norms and spend our lives trying to look the way society tells us to look to feel good about ourselves,” explained Dr. Hazzouri

There is no law prohibiting the cosmetic use of botox treatments for patients under 18, but some doctors refuse to do it. Here are tips to consider before picking a provider. Do your research, rely on word of mouth, and read reviews.

“I definitely think Google reviews are good you want somebody that stays up to date with training,” said Dr. Mike.

Dr. Mike says, to choose a qualified injector from an established medical or cosmetic clinic that performs the procedure often. As for Kelly, this may be her first time getting Botox, but she says, it probably won’t be her last.

“As long as it comes out really good, and my forehead doesn’t look wrinkly, yeah for sure!” says Yeager.

Botox injections last about three to six months and cost can vary depending on the doctor and location. Adverse effects are rare but possible that’s why seeing a trained, accredited professional with positive reviews is key.

Dr. Mike says the best way to preserve youthful skin is to use sunblock and medical-grade skin care products.