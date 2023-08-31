EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An area teen who dreams of becoming a pop star is one step closer to reaching her goal.

A junior at Abington Heights High School is counting down the days until the release of her new single.

It’s been a long road for the 16-year-old from Lackawanna County, but one that she couldn’t have navigated without tenacity, passion, and the support of her close-knit family.

16-year-old Siena Bossi of Clarks Summit has always dreamed of becoming a pop star. Now her dreams are closer to becoming a reality as her first single is about to be released.

“I’m definitely excited. I am also nervous. I have to share it with my peers, people who i now will give me feedback. it’s definitely very nerve wracking, but I’m excited for it to be out and listen to it, and get that weight off my shoulder,” explains Bossi.

“What was the inspiration behind this song?” asked 28/22 News.

“A boy, definitely a boy who I dated a few years back, I was young that’s when I wrote the song,” answered Bossi.

Siena recently recorded the song in Nashville, Tennessee, but the road to music city started when she was a toddler. That’s when her parents noticed their little girl had musical talent.

“My dad used to tell me when I was three years old I would go under his desk at his office and I would sing to everybody, but I would be too scared for them to see me so that’s when it started,” continued Bossi.

After honing her skills in musical theatre locally, Siena headed to New York city to perform in off-Broadway shows at the age of 11. She was cast in Seussical, Little Mermaid, A Chorus Line, and Drowsy Chaperone.

“For shows is New York I would have to go out every Sunday to do 6 hours of rehearsals and i was only 11, it was fun, very exciting but a lot of work,” said Bossi.

From New York city it was off to a competition in Orlando, Florida in front of dozens of talent agents.

After making it to the final round, Siena was paired with an agent. Soon after, Siena started working with vocal coaches and songwriting professionals. for the past two years, she has written seven of her own songs.

Siena’s break-out song, betrayed, is set to be released worldwide in late summer.

Come September 15th, listeners can download Siena Bossi’s song betrayed on music platforms like Apple and Spotify.

“I think she has an unbelievable voice .this is her passion she’s going to put the effort in, something’s going to happen for her,” said Kathy Bossi Siena mother.

A week before the official release, Siena will post a teaser video on her social media platforms promoting the song.

That’s when her followers will be able to click the link on the video and pre-download the song, saving it to their library and increasing the song’s chances of making it on to a variety of artists’ playlists.

When it comes to pursuing your dreams, Siena says confidence is key. she hopes to one day become the next Taylor Swift or Katy Perry.

She also hopes to be the next contestant on American Idol.

28/22 News will keep you posted on Siena’s musical endeavors.