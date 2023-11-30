EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Census Bureau reports about 15 percent of children live in blended families. Blending two families into one takes effort.

According to the American Psychological Association, about 50 percent of all first marriages end in divorce; that’s one out of every two couples split up. As a result, many kids of divorced parents end up living in blended families.

While children may find the transition challenging, there are strategies that family members can take to help the new family unit thrive.

Kim Wilson and Tim Bird were separated from their spouses when they met and started dating in 2018.

The pair now live together with Kim’s two sons, 13-year-old Sawyer and 11-year-old Gannon. Tim also has two children from a previous marriage, 11-year-old Jocelyn and 9-year-old Jackson.

When it came time to figure out how to blend their two families Kim and Tim formed a plan.

The couple spent time with each other’s kids separately working to form new bonds.

“When they were here I wanted them to feel like they had my attention, they weren’t second to my kids, and this was home and a safe place for them, they weren’t guests and it was home. That really helped them become friends and get along so well that they miss each other when they’re not here,” explained Wilson.

Creating a healthy and functional blended family takes a lot of effort and when challenges arise, communication is key.

“I don’t want them to think that I’m replacing their mom so I would say that to them. I know I’m not your mom, but I’m so lucky I get to be your second mom, your bonus mom,” explained Wilson.

Acclimating to this new life has posed some challenges such as maintaining inclusivity, keeping up with busy schedules, and growing accustomed to different parenting styles.

“It’s never been you’re not my dad, I’m not listening to you. It’s the exact opposite, they do listen, but if something happens you have to address it,” said Tim Bird.

While spending time together is a priority for the family, experts say making sure kids feel loved, safe, and valued are basic needs that are important factors in raising healthy and well-adjusted kids in a new family dynamic.

“Any young child needs to feel safe, nurtured, cared for so, especially with younger children it’s important that even more effort is made to normalize things, keep routines, make sure they are nurtured,” added Dr. Caroline Milen Ph.D. assistant professor at Keystone College.

Dr. Millen says, that while holidays may be awkward for some blended families, it’s also a good time to establish new traditions. Dr. Millen speaks from experience. She grew up in a happily blended family and says respect for one another is also a crucial component.

“I think my parents and my family were mindful and purposeful, treating one another with respect, normalizing the fact this was the way our family existed,” continued Dr. Millen.

Dr. Millen reminds parents to explain to their kids that even though their family might look different than their friends’ family, it doesn’t mean one family is better than the other.

As for their future, Kim and Tim do not have immediate plans to remarry and are looking forward to their new holiday.