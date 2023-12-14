EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A health clinic is opening soon at the University of Scranton. The clinic is not only free to the public but also offers educational opportunities for students.

The Leahy Medical Clinic at the University of Scranton closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, but will soon be reopening to the public with two guiding principles:

To offer free health care to the uninsured

Expose undergraduate and medical students to a hands-on, teaching facility

The clinic is a joint venture between the University of Scranton and the Commonwealth School of Medicine.

“We are all thrilled more than ever. We know there is a great need,” said Olivia Zehel.

Olivia Zehel is a 2023 graduate of the University of Scranton and a first-year medical student at

the Commonwealth Medical School in the Electric City.

For the past year, she’s been part of the team involved in every aspect of planning the operations of the Leahy Medical Clinic and is looking forward to getting hands-on training at this student-run medical clinic.

“We’ll be working on every part of the clinic, we’ll have students working with patient intake, whole workup of the patient, help with exit, everything from start to finish, students will be involved,” explained Zehel.

Also involved is Dr. Susan Russell. She is a Geisinger physician and an assistant professor at the

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Dr. Russell will serve as medical director of the clinic. She says the Leahy Medical Clinic will not only reinforce what’s being taught in the classroom but will also provide easier access to quality health care for low-income residents, of Lackawanna County.

“13.8 % of residents fall below the poverty line which greatly exceeds the national average of 12.8 % so we’re here to help the underserved and non-insured in Lackawanna County,” says Dr. Russell.

The Leahy Medical Clinic at the University of Scranton will provide non-emergency, primary care services to adults including physical examinations, sick visits, and women’s health.

The clinic is equipped with four exam rooms, a pharmacy, classrooms, and space for physical

therapy, and occupational therapy plus, a low-vision clinic. Two medical doctors will be on staff each day the clinic is open.

“Its location is right in the heart of downtown Scranton and will be perfect for patients we’ll be servicing,” added Dr. Russell.

“All students at the University of Scranton will have the opportunity to potentially see their first patient and help with their first patient, with their appointment before they get to medical school,” continued Zehel.

The Leahy Clinic is located on Kressler Court in downtown Scranton and is expected to be open

two days a week starting in January.

Appointments will be necessary. Walk-in service is not offered. For more information on the

clinic’s hours of operation, and how to make an appointment, go to their website.