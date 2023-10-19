EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Fall is the perfect time for outdoor activities like pumpkin picking and hayrides, but the recent rainy weekends have made that fall family fun challenging, but not impossible.

“We’re doing cattle, we just did pig races, now we’re gonna do the corn maze, hopefully, we don’t get lost,” said Wilbur.

Cheyenne Wilbur of Tunkhannock is out for a family fun day at Roba Family Farms in North Abington Township with her three children aged, five, two, and one.

“We love it, we come every year. They focus around the family, that’s what it is for us anything that gets the kids out and have a good day,” says Wilbur.

The Wilburs aren’t the only family who makes Roba’s an annual destination. Lisa Farrington makes the trek every year from New Jersey with her son David.

“We come since he was six so he’s 12 now. He loves the little houses I like the pumpkins. I take pictures of him every time we come and I see how he grows every year. It’s really cool,” explained Farrington.

There are 30 attractions and nearly a dozen food stands offered here attracting tens of thousands of visitors from near and far throughout the fall season.

This year Mother Nature has not been cooperative.

According to Eyewitness Weather, temperatures abruptly cooled right as fall started on September 23, and since then it’s rained in NEPA every weekend, but the wet weather hasn’t dampened visitors’ spirits.

“It’s very fun for fall, fall festivities,” said Adrianna Alvarado from Glassboro New Jersey.

“The weather doesn’t bother you?” asked 28/22 News.

“No!” answered Alvarado.

Roba’s is open rain or shine. New this year is the glowing pumpkin trail. It opens after sunset and features a ¼ mile trail lined with 25 carved pumpkin scenes.

“There are all kinds of lights, sound effects, special effects, there’s a lot going on, it’s a pretty neat walk,” added Jeff Roba the owner of Roba Family Farms.

Of course, a day at Roba’s wouldn’t be complete without hot apple cider, homemade donuts, and picking your own pumpkin.

No matter what attracts you to this family farm in the fall, almost everyone can agree it’s all about

“Just making memories,” says Wilbur.

“It’s the thing we have to do in the fall,” continued Lisa Farrington.

More rain is in the forecast for this weekend but despite the rain, there are plenty of fall activities to engage in indoors.

There are plenty of options to get you into that fall spirit. You can try leaf painting, making caramel apples, carving/painting a pumpkin, baking an apple pie, and watching a Halloween-themed movie. Like ‘Hocus Pocus’ or ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown’.