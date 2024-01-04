EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As they say you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. That’s why some area college students were eager to get tips on proper etiquette.

From direct eye contact to how to engage in conversations, to which fork to use at a formal function can have a profound effect on how you are perceived. That’s why Penn State Scranton hosts an interactive lesson on proper etiquette for curious college students. Etiquette guru, Mike True is giving the lesson.

“Businesses want their employees to represent their organizations well and part of that is being able to network with people at dining events,” said True.

“I think people should be conscientious that everything you do during the interview process is part of the screening process and that could mean the difference between getting the job or not,” says Marqwan Wafa PSU Chancellor.

Penn State Scranton is reintroducing the course after being on hold during the pandemic.

Penn State Scranton holds this event every year except during the pandemic. This is the first time since then the etiquette course has been reintroduced. About 50 students registered to get the do’s and don’t’s of good manners.

From how to give a firm handshake to how to speak up in conversations.

“You want to present good ideas and thoughts and you want them to be heard and understood you need to raise the volume of your voice,” added True.

And the proper etiquette when dining.

“The bread the salad, the main course is all about small bites!” continued True.

The job on this night was to not only feel more comfortable in a social setting but also how to benefit from interactions with other people.

“You don’t want to look immature in front of anyone that you might be interested in getting a job from. I feel comfortable in that setting, but I could always learn something new. This could be something I could see myself in in the future so I figured it could be a good opportunity to go tonight,” explained David Spalding a PSU student.

“I have an issue with the placement of utensils which one am I supposed to use that can be confusing and I’ve been brought up to always have that etiquette at home but it’s always a good reminder,” continued Justin Griffiths a PSU student.

Tips for proper etiquette:

Find a common connection with the person you’re talking with and use that information to follow up in a later email or phone call.

Only cut two or three pieces of food on your plate, not all of it, before eating.

For conversational tips, use the acronym FORD for discussion topics: Family, Occupation, Recreation, and Dream.

When it comes to conversations remember to refrain from talking about yourself and instead ask questions technical knowledge combined with how you conduct yourself in a public setting are lessons that will last a lifetime.