EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Christmas is a time for exchanging presents, but it’s also a time when we think of others who are less fortunate. That’s the goal of an annual project at a soup kitchen in Lackawanna County.

The shoe box project at the Saint Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen in Scranton helps to put smiles on people’s faces while teaching kids the spirit of the season. it’s a small gesture that teaches a big lesson.

Once a year, the dining room at Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Penn Avenue in Scranton is transformed into a makeshift assembly line. One by one shoe boxes are filled with donated items everything from soap to shampoo to socks.

“There’s a lot of people here,” said Nate Cabets from Holy Cross High School.

The shoe box project has been taking place for the past 37 years but came to a halt during the covid 19 pandemic. This year, dozens of kids from area schools, and local churches showed up on their day off to volunteer.

“I like helping out for the church and volunteering and it’s a good thing to do for the community,” says Robert Dimatto from North Pocono High School

“I think it was fun because I like packaging things and I like helping people,” added 9-year-old Michael Bryd.

At Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen meals are provided to the needy 365 days a year, and on Christmas day it’s no different.

175 boxes are filled and wrapped..then given out to those who come to eat at the soup kitchen on Christmas morning. It’s a small gesture with a lasting impact not only on those who receive the gifts but also on the young volunteers who help pack the presents.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for people to get essentials and I think it’s a really good way to bring the community together,” said Aniella Timinski from Wyoming Seminary Upper School.

“We go about what we do every day taking care of people that are hungry, people that need clothing. It’s really an opportunity for teenagers and young people to collaborate with us on the mission of St. Francis,” explained Rob Williams the executive director at St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

A mission that started here in Scranton in 1978. Saint Francis of Assisi was an Italian friar who lived in Assisi, Italy in the 13th century.

Although he was born to a wealthy cloth merchant, St. Francis of Assisi chose to live a life of poverty, and was dedicated to Christian charity.

in addition to lunch, dinner is served at the soup kitchen Tuesday through Thursday. it has served 86,000 meals this year alone. St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen also operates a food and clothing pantry in Scranton.