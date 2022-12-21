HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year?

With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out these new exhibits and foods.

Destination Dairy in the Northeast Exhibit Hall will have “Moo U,” a new interactive STEM learning area with hands-on activities for kids. Veterinarians, educators from the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, and the Dairy Excellence Foundation will be there to answer questions about modern dairy farming technology.

The Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers, who were new to the farm show in 2022, are returning to the food court! Experience Pennsylvania Polish and Russian heritage with your taste buds by grabbing a Pennsylvania-made pierogi.

Is yoga your thing? Head over to Goat Yoga in the New Holland Arena Concourse for some interactive farm fitness! Even if you are less fitness-oriented, hang out with some adorable goats with the Friends of the Farm Show!

On the topic of fluffy friends, llamas will be at the farm show for the first time this year! Alpacas are a farm show favorite, but now llamas will be in the Equine Arena!

As for food (of which there will be plenty), you can’t go wrong with the “PA Preferred Culinary Connection” stage which is open every day, every hour of the farm show. Taste a lineup from new-to-Farm-Show and perennial favorite Pennsylvania chefs. You won’t want to miss these delicious meals!