HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It simply wouldn’t be the Farm Show without the farm animals.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show reminds visitors of a few precautionary measures to keep in mind when visiting the animals:
- Be careful around the animals, they can kick and bite or move quickly if startled
- If you have allergies to animals, straw, or hay, plan accordingly
- Wash your hands before you eat or touch food, hand sanitizer is also available throughout the complex
abc27 has compiled a list of all the animal events at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
- 10 a.m. – Swine Judging in the Small/Sale Arena (closed to the public)
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
- 8 a.m. – Open Beef by Simental, Sim genetics, Main-Anjou, Maintainers, and AOB at the Equine Arena
- 9 a.m. – Rabbit Show Judging at the Arena and Bred Gilt Sale at the Small/Sale Arena
- 9:15 a.m. – Supreme Champion Bred Gilt at the Small/Sale Arena
- 10 a.m. – Swine sale at Small/Sale Arena
- 4 p.m. – Draft Horse Halter Classes, Adult and Youth Riding Classes, at the Equine Arena
- 5 p.m. – Sheep and goat clinic at the Small/Sale Arena
Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
- 8 a.m. – Draft horse – Youth decorating, showmanship, cart classes at the Equine Arena
- 9 a.m. – Poultry judging at the East Hall
- 10 a.m. – Rabbit/Cavy Youth Showmanship Contest, followed by Rabbit Youth Poster Contest at the East Hall. Poultry Youth Showmanship Contest at the Erie Room in hte Crossroads Conference Center.
- 11 a.m. – Butterflies, Life Cycle and Habitat, David Folk, Folk’s Butterfly Farm and Event Center at the Lancaster Farming Stage
- 11:30 a.m. – Junior Market Lamb Competition – followed by Junior Lamb Showmanship at the Small/Sale Arena. Draft Horse Tandem and Cart Classes at the East Arena
- 3 p.m. – Equine Barn Open to the Public (until 8 p.m.) at the EB
- 6 p.m. – Sheep Herding State Finals Competition at the East Hall
Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
- 8 a.m. – RING 1: Junior Beef Breeding: Hereford, Simmental, Main-Anjou, MaineTainer at the East Hall. RING 2: Junior Beef Breeding: angus, Shorthorn, Limousin, AOB at the East Hall. Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer, followed by Junior Beef Showmanship at the East Hall. Junior Market Swine Competition -followed by Junior Swine Showmanship at the Small/Sale Arena.
- 10:30 a.m. – Sheep Herding State Finals Competition at the New Holland Arena
- 12 p.m. – Draft Horse Hitch Competition – 6 Horse Hitch and other Hitch Classes at the New Holland Arena
- 2 p.m. – Junior Market Cattle Show, Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer – followed by Junior Beef Showmanship at the Equine Arena
Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
- 8 a.m. – RING 1: Open Beef – Angus Limousin at the East Arena. RING 2: Open Beef – Hereford, Shorthorn at the East Arena. Junior Market Goat Competition – followed by Junior Goat Showmanship at the South Arena.
- 9 a.m. – How to properly give your dog a bath and clip their nails, Battlefield FFA at the Lancaster Farming Stage
- 10 a.m. – Barn talks with Draft Horses at the East Barn
- 3 p.m. – Beef Cattle Supreme Champion at the East Arena
- 6:30 p.m. – Painted Spring Alpaca Farm Presentation with a Live Alpaca at the Main Hall Stage
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
- 8 a.m. – Alpaca / Llama Show at the East Arena
- 9 a.m. – Mini horse and mini mule pulling contest at the New Holland Arena
- 9:30 a.m. – Sale of Champions following by Junior Market/Animal Livestock Sale (Lambs, Rabbits, Goats, Swine, Cattle)
- 10 a.m. – Barn talks with Draft Horses at the East Barn
- 11 a.m. – How to Groom Your Horse, Shippensburg FFA at the Lancaster Farming Stage. PaSRBA Royalty and Rabbit Hopping, Rabbit Queen Presentation at the Main Hall Stage
- 12 p.m. – Pony Pulling Contest at the New Holland Arena. How to Take Up a Horse, CAMS South FFA at the Lancaster Farming Stage
- 1:30 p.m. – Horse Pulling Contests at the New Holland rena
- 4:30 pm. – Draft Horse Hitching and Driving Demonstration at the East Arena
- 5 p.m. – Angorapalooza at the South Arena
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
- 8 a.m. – Speed Horse Demonstration at the New Holland Arena
- 9 a.m. – Calf Care, Chambersburg High School FFA at the Lancaster Farming Stage
- 11 a.m. – Barn talks with Draft Horses at the East Barn
- 12 p.m. – Canine Meet the Breeds Experience at New Holland Arena
- 2 p.m. – Speed Horse Demonstration at the New Holland Arena
- 4:30 p.m. – Horsepower! Horse and Tractor Plowing Demonstration at the East Arena
- 5:00 p.m. – Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration at the New Holland Arena
- 7 p.m. – Horse vaulting at the New Holland Arena
- 7:30 p.m. – Mini Horse Extravaganza
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
- 8 a.m. – Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship Contest; followed by Youth Division Classes at the North Wing. Canine Spectacular at the East Arena.
- 9:30 a.m. – Horse Track, Chambersburg Middle School North FFA at the Lancaster Farming Stage
- 10:30 a.m. – Horse shoeing and sheep shearing demonstration
- 11 a.m. – Mini Horse Extravaganza at the New Holland Arena
- 12:30 p.m. – Barn talks with Draft Horses at the East Barn
- 1:00 p.m. – Exceptional Rodeo at the New Holland Arena
- 1:30 p.m. – Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration, Salute to Veterans at the East Arena
- 2:30 p.m. – Open Meat Breeding Sheep Show – Southdown, Shropshire, Meino, AOB Wool, Natural Colored, Corriedale at the South Arena. Sheep Show – Supreme Champion (at the conclusion of the judging) at the South Arena.
- 3:00 p.m. – Rodeo Warm-Up at the New Holland Arena
- 3:30 p.m. – Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship at the East Arena. Junior Meat Goat Showmanship at the North Wing.
- 4:00 p.m. – Rabbit Industry 101: Learn all about the different uses of rabbits at the Main Hall Stage
- 5:00 p.m. – Junior Meat Breeding Goat Show at the North Wing. Rabbit judging demonstration at the Main Hall Stage.
- 6:00 p.m. – Junior Meat Breeding Goat Supreme Champion at the North Wing
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
- 8 a.m. – Open Sheep Show – Dorset, Hampshire, AOB Meat, Montadale, Cheviot, Tunis, Suffolk at the South Arena. Sheep Show- Supreme Champion (at the conclusion of the judging) at the South Arena. Dairy Cattle Show – Ayrshire, Guernsey, Red & White, Milking Shorthorn, Holstein, Brown Swiss, Jersey at the East Arena. Open Dairy Goat Show at the North Wing.
- 9:30 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show – Milking Shorthorn at the East Arena
- 10 a.m. – Roman Riding with Dusti Dickerson at the New Holland Arena
- 11:30 a.m. – Live with Lucia; Rodeo Games and Live Interviews at the New Holland Arena
- 1:00 p.m. – Barn talks with Draft Horses at the East Barn
- 2:00 p.m. – Supreme Champion of Dairy Breeds at the East Arena. Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration at the New Holland Arena.
- 2:30 p.m. – Celebrity Cow-Milking Contest at the East Arena
- 3:00 p.m. – Rodeo warm-up at the New Holland Arena
- 5:30 p.m. – Dairy Goat Best Doe in Show at the North Wing
- 6:00 p.m. – Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the South Arena.
- 7:00 p.m. – Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo at the New Holland Arena
- 8:00 p.m. – Best Doe in Show at the North Wing
Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
- 8 a.m. – Junior Meat Breeding Goat Showmanship followed by Boer Goat Show, Open and Junior at the North Wing. Junior Breeding Sheep Show at the South Arena.
- 8:30 a.m. – Farm Class Horse Pulling Demonstration at the East Arena
- 9:30 a.m. – Canine Spectacular at the East Arena. Farm Class Horse Pulling Competition at the Hew Holland Arena.
- 12:00 p.m. – Rodeo Warm Up at the New Holland Arena
- 4:00 p.m. – Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo at the New Holland Arena
