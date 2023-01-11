HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Veterans will be honored at the PA Farm Show on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a day full of recognition for Military Appreciation Day.

The day will begin with the singing of the national anthem at 8 a.m. at the GIANT Expo Hall by Kara Grenell of Fayette County, the granddaughter of a Korean War veteran.

At 1 p.m. the Army vs. Navy Cook-Off will take place at the Culinary Connection Stage.

Throughout the afternoon starting at 2 p.m., military culinary specialists will be at the Culinary Connection Stage for cooking demonstrations.

At 2:30 p.m. there will be a veterans award ceremony at the Lancaster Farming Stage.

Also at 2:30 p.m. veterans who would like to ride in a hitch wagon as part of a wagon-drawn musical salute to veterans can visit the equine arena.

Free PA Farm Show milkshakes will also be available for service members and veterans on Thursday. Those attending are encouraged to show a military ID. Other discounts and offerings will be available for veterans throughout the day.

Veterans visiting the Farm Show can stop by the DMVA outreach van at Space #2208 in the GIANT® Expo Hall to talk with an accredited veteran service officer about the benefits they have earned through their service.

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion will be located at Space #2215 in the GIANT Expo Hall.

Visitors interested in military history can visit Space #2310 in the GIANT® Expo Hall to see a WWII display commemorating the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s role during the war.

“Farmers are the two percent who feed us, and the military are the two percent who keep us safe,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “We owe both a tremendous debt of gratitude. That’s why we set aside a day at the PA Farm Show every year to honor our military veterans, putting them in the spotlight with the Army-Navy Cookoff and other special events throughout the day. We especially honor the farmer-veterans who put their skills to work after military service, continuing to serve their communities and country in agriculture. Our hats are off and our hands to our hearts with a sincere thank you to Pennsylvania’s military veterans and their families during Farm Show and every day of the year.”