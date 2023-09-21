PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Scranton-based composer and pianist Zach Sprowls.

Zach’s show, All Beginnings are Hard, will be part of the Scranton Fringe Festival from September 28 to October 7 at the Scranton Cultural Center’s Junior Ballroom.

All Beginnings are Hard is a musical telling of what it’s like to start over, filled to the brim with his beautiful neoclassical tunes.

Zach explains that composing music is essentially telling a story, and each song in his concert acts as a chapter in the larger narrative of his show: The story of what it’s like to start over.

To learn more about the show, and purchase your tickets, visit ScrantonFringe.org.

To hear more from Zach, visit ZachSprowls.com or find @ZachSprowlsMusic or @Zach_Sprowls on Social Media.