PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Mary Butera and Devin Reese from the Youth Enrichment Project.

The Youth Enrichment Project works to help all kids participate in extracurricular activities and creative pursuits.

The Youth Enrichment Project will be hosting a purse bingo on November 4 at the Wyoming Fire Hall from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The funds raised will help cover the costs of kids’ registration fees, sporting equipment, or any financial barrier they may face to pursue their potential passions.

The purse bingo also sponsors a resource fair, which will take place on December 28, and hopes to support families during Christmas and New Year’s Day when their kids are home from school.

For more information, visit the Youth Enrichment Project’s Facebook Page or call 570-899-3474.