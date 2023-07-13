PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Paola spoke with Kellyann Kenny and Tanya Brown from the Youth Enrichment Project.

Kellyann and Tanya explain the goals of their organization, and what locations they service.

They also talk about their upcoming Pool Party on Saturday, July 22nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Kingston Community Pool.

Admission to the party is free, and there will be refreshments, raffles, music, and more! Rita’s Italian Ice is giving out some delicious water ice for the event!

Images Courtesy of Youth Enrichment Project

They also tease some upcoming Youth Enrichment Project events, and talk about how you can apply for financial aid for some extracurricular activities.

For more information, visit the Youth Enrichment Project’s Facebook page.