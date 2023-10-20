PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel and Chris spoke with Christine Paez, the merchandise manager for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Chris, Rachel, and Christine are also joined by everyone’s favorite mascot, Tux, as well as Ally, Sam, and Dave, who help model the spiffy Penguins merch.

Chrissy shows off some Igloo Team Store exclusive merch! Like what you see? The only way you can take it home is to head to the Pens’ home opener Saturday against the Springfield Thunderbirds. These items won’t be available online until after the first game.

Don’t miss out! Catch the WBS Penguins in action on Saturday, October 21, at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

For more information, visit WBSPenguins.com, find @WBSPenguins on Social Media, or call 570-208-PENS (7367).