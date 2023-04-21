PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Grunza from Maternal Family Health Services, and Alyssa Savitski from Parents as Teachers at Outreach Center.

Brenda and Alyssa talk about this year’s Young Parents Summit in Scranton, an event designed to help any young parents throughout the area.

Brenda and Alyssa describe the event, and what it might include. They also state that the event is free to attend.

They also talk about the agencies that will attend the event, as well as child care offers, bus passes, and other resources currently available right.

To register for the event on Friday, April 28, 2023, call 570-878-2676 or visit this website.