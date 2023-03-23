PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Meta Golding, star of the upcoming Paramount Plus series Rabbit Hole.

Rabbit Hole follows master of deception John Weir as he navigates the world of corporate espionage after being framed for murder.

Meta talks about her character, Hailey Winton, and what it’s like to work with such a star studded cast.

Meta also explains what it means to her to be a lead in such a major project as a woman of color.

She also describes what drove her to Rabbit Hole, and why now is the right time for it.

She also talks about what she hopes audiences will take away from the show.

Make sure to catch the first two episodes of Rabbit Hole on Paramount Plus on Sunday, March 26, when it premieres.