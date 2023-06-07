PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke about a cool new toy Chris bought for his nephew Blaise.

With travel season coming up, parents can reduce their kids’ anxieties in the car, plane, train, or cruise with the Bumpas dolls.

These adorable weighted dolls give your kids a reassuring hug. Their weighted arms help secure them in place when used as a travel pillow.

Make sure to buy your Bumpas dolls at FAOSchwarz.com, LearningExpress.com, Amazon.com, Macy’s.com, or Walmart.com. Learn more at MyBumpas.com.