PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Carl Achhammer Jr. and James Gavern from the Northeast Pennsylvania Bonsai Society.

The guests talk about their upcoming open house on Saturday, August 26th at 10:00 a.m. at Keller’s Garden in Exeter.

The guests describe what to expect at the open house, including the area’s largest Bonsai display, all-day demonstrations, like flute music, a bonsai tree contest judged by the public, and more.

They also talk about the dwarf trees they brought on the show, and estimate the trees’ ages.

They also talk about the history of the Bonsai Society, which began in 1988.

For more information, visit NEPAbonsai.com or ZenchaserBonsai.com or visit NEPA Bonsai Society’s Facebook page.