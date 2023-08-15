PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Tyler Ryan and Mike Slusser from the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Guess who the guests talk about? That’s right, The Guess Who, as in, the rock band behind “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” and “No Time,” among many others.

The Guess Who have released 11 studio albums, and now, they’re coming to Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square on August 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Tyler and Mike talk about the new bandshell and describe what you can expect at the free concert.

For more information, visit BandsInTown.com.