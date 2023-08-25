PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Sara Scott and Rocky Allen from Chamberlain Hill, a country music band and talented brother/sister duo.

The band performs their new single, “Love Like Mine.”

Then, they describe the song’s inspiration, and talk about what it was like to record in Nashville.

They also talk about the rest of their musically included family.

Check out the interview in the video below!

For more information, visit ChamberlainHillMusic.com or find @ChamberlainHillMusic on social media.