PA live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Tom, Allison, and Maria from Coffee Inclusive.

Coffee Inclusive is a Pittston coffee house that employs people with diverse abilities, including intellectual disabilities and autism.

Allison, Maria, and Tom talk what they will be serving at Coffee Inclusive, who their target customers are, and if customers can dine in or take out.

The Coffee Inclusive team also discuss what it means to fall under the NEPA Inclusive umbrella.

Maria and Allison also brew a St. Patrick’s Day inspired drink, which Rachel takes a look at in the video below.



Coffee Inclusive will open in March. Applications are now open. Visit their website for more information.