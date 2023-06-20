PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Coach Jen Shemory, Coach Bobby Phelps, Alexis, Alivia, Addison, and Aubree, from the Plymouth Shawnee Indians Cheerleading squad, as well as AJ and Christopher, members of the football team.

Coach Shemory talks about the upcoming Plymouth Shawnee Indians Fun Day/Vendor Fair. The event will take place on June 24th at 12:00 p.m. at 1 Rowe Lane in Plymouth.

Courtesy: Plymouth Shawnee Indians Football and Cheerleading

The event will feature games, food, vendors, raffles, and more family fun.

They also talk about how to sign up for Plymouth Shawnee Indians football and cheerleading. You’ll need your child’s birth certificate, a physical, two proofs of residency, and a picture. It costs $20 to per child or $30 per family.

Images Courtesy of: Plymouth Shawnee Indians

For more information, email Chrissy Shoemaker at chrissyshoe11@gmail.com or find the Plymouth Shawnee Indians on Facebook.