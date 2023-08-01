PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jennifer Gimble and Katrina Toporcer from Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

Jennifer and Katrina talk about the upcoming Rhythm & Wine fundraiser event, and list what to expect.

The guests explain that many local wineries, breweries, cideries, and meaderies will offer drinks at the event. There will even be some sake there! There will also be food trucks and snacks for purchase, as well as live music by the band Down By 5.

They also describe how the event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA, and tease their upcoming golf tournament.

For more information, visit BBBSNEPA.com/Rhythm-Wine-Festival or find @bbbsnepa on Facebook.