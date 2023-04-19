PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Josh Keiper, owner of Naked Toffee.

Naked Toffee specializes in making their tasty treats as pure as possible, including a toffee that only uses five ingredients.

Josh visits the PA live! set for National Bananas Day, where he teaches Chris and Rachel how to blowtorch a banana to make bananas foster. To try at home, follow these easy steps:

Peel and slice banana

Dip banana in milk with a dash of brandy in it

Coat banana in cinnamon sugar

Put banana on an upside-down cookie sheet that is lined with foil

Caramelize coating with a blowtorch

Serve by itself or with ice cream and/or banana cream pie!

Check out how Chris and Rachel fare in the kitchen in the video below.

Josh also talks about his time working as a martial arts instructor at Roots and Arts Youth Camp with Antinanco Earth Arts School as well as his time as a singer under the name Joshua Juice, which you can look into on his Facebook Page.

For more information on Naked Toffee, visit NakedToffee.com.