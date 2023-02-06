PA live (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with romance novelist Tessa Bailey about her upcoming book, Secretly Yours.

Secretly Yours follows the romance between a whimsical gardener and a straight-laced professor in the Napa Valley, focusing on how their extreme differences help (or hurt) their relationship.

Tessa discusses how she modernizes the romance novel for the TikTok generation, and talks about what dating techniques from her books would and wouldn’t work in real life ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Visit Tessa’s website to preorder your copy of Secretly Yours.