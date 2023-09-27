PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Thomas P. Leary, president of Luzerne County Community College, Robert R. Husty, curator of the Schulman Gallery, Don Armstrong, treasurer of the Wyoming Valley Art League, and Mark Peterson, executive director of the Hazleton Art League.

The Schulman Gallery at Luzerne County Community College’s Autumn’s Palette: A Celebration of the Season Art Exhibition opens on Friday.

The exhibit will display a collection of Autumn-themed artwork created by members of the Wyoming Valley and Hazleton Art Leagues.

The guests display some beautiful pieces of artwork that will be featured in the gallery.

Make sure to attend the opening reception on Friday, September 29, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The exhibition will run from Friday, September 29 until Friday, October 27.

For more information, visit WyomingValleyArtLeague.org, HazletonArtLeague.org, Luzerne.edu/SchulmanGallery, or find @SchulmanGallery on Facebook.