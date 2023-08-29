PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Alex Ramon, a TV magician and performer in the upcoming stage show, Penn & Teller Present “The Foolers.”

Alex performs a trick on PA live! How did he do it? Well, a great magician never reveals their secrets.

Then, Alex talks about The Foolers show: how it’s great for all ages (and the parents often have even more fun than their kids!).

Alex also introduces MJ the dog, the true star of the show.

Make sure to see The Foolers at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, September 17. Purchase your tickets at FoolersLive.com or visit the Kirby Center Box Office.