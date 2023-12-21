PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.
This week’s topic is Unique Christmas Laws Around the World, so you better watch out!
- There’s an old law in Maine that makes it illegal to leave your Christmas lights up past January 14. A similar law exists in San Diego.
- In Italy, France, Chile, Mexico, and Brazil, employers are mandated to give Christmas bonuses, aka “thirteenth month salary.”
- In London, there’s a 1999 act called the Greater London Authority Act which stats you can’t cut in line.
- Am 1834 Law in Arkansas says no one has to pay debt on Christmas Day.
- The Fire Code in Philadelphia prevents natural live Christmas trees in high-rise apartment buildings unless it’s a 1 or 2 unit building.
For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.