PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

This week’s topic is Unique Christmas Laws Around the World, so you better watch out!

There’s an old law in Maine that makes it illegal to leave your Christmas lights up past January 14. A similar law exists in San Diego.

In Italy, France, Chile, Mexico, and Brazil, employers are mandated to give Christmas bonuses, aka “thirteenth month salary.”

In London, there’s a 1999 act called the Greater London Authority Act which stats you can’t cut in line.

Am 1834 Law in Arkansas says no one has to pay debt on Christmas Day.

The Fire Code in Philadelphia prevents natural live Christmas trees in high-rise apartment buildings unless it’s a 1 or 2 unit building.

