PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, actors Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar discuss their new TV show, Found.

Found follows Gabi Mosley, Shanola’s character, a recovery specialist who was kidnapped herself as a child by Sir, Mark-Paul’s character. Now, Gabi searches for missing people who seem to be forgotten.

Gabi receives help from a kidnapped Sir, using his monstrous mind to her advantage.

Make sure to tune into Found every Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. on WBRE.