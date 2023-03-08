PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Krista DeAngelo, the founder of Collaborative Autism Movement, or CAM.

Krista talks about the upcoming Plunge for Autism fundraiser for CAM on March 18, 2023. Participants can gather at Beech Mountain Lake and dive in for $25 dollars. All proceeds will benefit CAM. Participants can also create a fundraiser page, and the top fundraiser will win a free hoodie!

The event will also feature fun activities for those who might want to support CAM without diving into freezing cold waters. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, karaoke, and merch for purchase.

Krista also explains why she started CAM, and the organization’s importance.

To register and donate, visit donorbox.org.

For more information on CAM, visit their website.