PA live! (WBRE) — PA live! co-host Rachel Malak spoke with two guests who combined passion with collaboration to improve the lives of their young community members.

With all the details on the upcoming Holiday Resource Fair, PA live! welcomed Nathaniel Kenny, Kellyann Kenny, and Devin Reese as they talked about the Youth Enrichment Program (YEP) and more.

You can call 570-313-7237 or email Info@YouthEnrichmentProject.com for more information.