PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with David Saxton from the Wyoming Valley Poetry Society, and Aleena Choudry and Jeffrey Glatz, who are student poetry winners from the Fine Arts Fiesta.

The guests talk about the society’s recent Fine Arts Fiesta events, as well as the group’s history.

Aleena and Jeffrey also read some of their poems.

They also describe what it feels like to write poems, and explain how young people can express themselves through poetry.

For more information, find the Wyoming Valley Poetry Society on Facebook.