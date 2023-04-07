PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with David Jannuzzi, Jamie Calloway, and Irelyn Jannuzzi from Wyoming Valley Clutch, NEPA’s newest American Basketball Association team.

Dave, the team’s founder, explains his vision from when he created the team and talks about the team’s relationship with the Catholic Youth Center, where they play.

The guests describe how it feels to make it to the Elite Eight, and talks about their event this weekend, the skill challenges on Saturday, April 8 at the Wyoming Valley CYC.

Jamie talks about the team’s exciting trip to St. Louis.

Irelyn describes what it’s like to be a youth coach for the junior leagues.

For more information call Dave Jannuzzi at 570-574-1865.