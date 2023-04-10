PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paul Stevenson, Lucy Lew, and Shane Holocombe, students from Wyoming Seminary who have organized the annual dance marathon, or SEMDM.

The students explain what the Dance Marathon is, and talk about the community fundraisers that the event benefits.

They also show this year’s t-shirt design, and talk about how you can win a whole month’s worth of prizes valued at more than $3,500. Check out the calendar of prizes below.

Courtesy: Wyoming Seminary

They also describe their favorite parts of the event, and explain how you can donate by scanning the QR code below.

Courtesy: Wyoming Seminary

SEMDM will take place on April 15 at Wyoming Seminary Upper School. For more information, visit SEMDM’s Instagram.