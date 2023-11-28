PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Donna Caruso and Shandra Kisailus from Wilkes-Barre Women’s Organization for Networking, or WWON.

This Thursday, the organization will host a networking mixer in order to raise money for Ruth’s Place.

The guests discuss WWON, and describe what to expect at the event, including lite fair and beverages served by WWON officers and members!

The Mixer will take place on Thursday, November 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Specialty Physical Therapy. To get your tickets, visit Eventbrite.

For more information, visit @WWON6 on Facebook.