PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Shandra Kisailuss and Donna Caruso from WWON, or Wilkes-Barre Women’s Organization for Networking.

On Thursday, May 25th, WWON will be hosting a networking event and fundraiser for Dress for Success Luzerne County held Eleventh Element Relaxation Spa in Edwardsville from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Shandra and Donna go into detail about WWON, and describe how networking has impacted their careers.

They also give some advice to someone for whom networking doesn’t come naturally.

For more information, visit WWON’s Facebook page.