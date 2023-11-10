PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of the Wolfpack Players’ upcoming production of Jackson Robert Brown’s 13 – The Musical: David Ramos (“Evan”,), Maggie Geiger (“Patrice”), and Keely Zabresky (“Patrice”).

The guests perform “Tell Her” from the show.

13 follows a twelve, soon to be thirteen-year old Jewish boy who prepares for his Bar Mitzvah as his new social life in Indiana begins.

The guests discuss the show’s themes, how it connects us all, and what they have in common with their characters.

The show will take place on Thursday, November 16, Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m., as well as November 18 at 2:00 p.m., at the Wilkes-Barre Area High School Auditorium.

For more information, find @TheWolfpackPlayersDramaClub on social media, email TheWolfpackPlayers@gmail.com, or call 570-826-7111 ext 5201.