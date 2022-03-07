Wit & West Perfumes on PA live!

Wit & West Perfumes are a 100% all-natural botanical perfumery with a focus on rare ingredients and legit scents for those who don’t want to smell like everyone else. Based in Colorado, their small-batch artisanal perfumery is solely owned and operated by Wit and West.

All fragrances are designed, formulated and bottled in-house.

Our perfumes are handcrafted in small batches using only the finest, high-quality 100% natural whole botanicals and naturally derived ingredients including wildcrafted and organic essential oils, CO2 extracts, absolutes, naturally derived isolates as well as custom handmade tinctures and enfleurage extraits carefully selected, sourced and handmade from raw materials.

The alcohol base used in their perfumes is three-stage filtered USDA organic grape alcohol made from the finest certified organic wines and grape varietals and are made from 100% all-natural ingredients and are vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate and paraben free.

