PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Chef Kurt Cummings from Wingz and a Prayer.

Chef Kurt will be featured at the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser (PMCF), Monroe County’s largest single event fundraiser, which has cumulatively raised more than $2.9 million.

Chef Kurt makes some berry barbeque sauce wings, and explains why the combination works so well.

He also lists a handful of Wingz and a Prayer’s 60-some sauce options.

If you are a Monroe County-based 501 C3 non-profit organization, keep an eye out for information on how to apply to next year’s PMCF.

For more information, visit PMCF.org and WingzAndAPrayer.com.