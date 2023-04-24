PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris, and Rachel with Thomas Ruskey and Melissa Ostroskie from Candy’s Place Cancer Wellness Center.

Thomas and Melissa explain what Candy’s Place is and what they do.

They also discuss Candy’s Place’s 25 year history.

Candy’s Place will be holding a Party in the Park on May 12th at Forty Fort Park starting at 5:00 p.m. Come for Yoga with Ramah Hackett from Melt Hot Yoga, music from DJ Donnie Evans, a basket raffle, delicious food, and more.

Candy’s Place will also be holding their annual walk on May 13th at the Candy’s Place Facility in Forty Fort. Anyone who registers by May 11th will also be entered for a chance to win Taylor Swift concert tickets.

For more information, or to register for the walk, visit Candy’s Place’s website, Facebook Page, or Instagram.