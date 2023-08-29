PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Peggy Nork, executive director of the McGlynn Center.

The McGlynn Center is a nonprofit working to help children and families in poverty.

Peggy talks about their dinner and bingo night out fundraiser event taking place on Saturday, September 9 at at Genetti’s in Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner begins at 5:00 p.m., and bingo starts at 6:00 p.m.

Peggy describes what guests can expect at the event, including some awesome prizes to win!

Peggy also explains how you can help volunteer even if you can’t make bingo.

Tickets for the event cost $40. For more information, visit McGlynnCenter.org or call 570-824-8891.