PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Michelle Riley and Lissa Bryan-Smith from the Osterhout Free Library.

The guests talk about the Osterhout’s 19th annual Gala, taking place this Friday, and the ever-impressive auction and cash raffle the accompany the event.

The silent, online auction is open now, and closes at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.

They also describe last year’s event, where Chris and Rachel had a blast!

Make sure to attend the Gala on September 8 from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Westmoreland Club. For more information, or to register for the auction and purchase your tickets, visit Osterhout.cbo.io.