PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Tina McCarthy, Corny Romanowski and Jill Herron, who are representing Allied Services.

The guests talk about Allied Services’ upcoming 30th Anniversary Light it Up Blue for Autism Cocktail Party on Friday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Club.

The guests also explain how community members can show support. They can buy a ticket to attend the party, or buy a raffle ticket to win the beautiful pearl necklace donated by Tovon and Co.

For more information, call Allied Services Foundation at 570-348-1407 or visit AlliedServices.org/blue or AlliedServicevs.org/lightupblueraffle.