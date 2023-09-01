PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Kelly Jean Kemmerer from the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity.

Dr. Kemmerer talks about Habitat’s annual golf tournament, taking place on September 27th at the Great Bear Golf Club. The 26th annual event includes a buffet dinner, awards and trophies, and even special prizes, including a brand new car!

She also explains how the funds raised from the tournament can help the Habitat for Humanity mission.

Dr. Kemmerer also explains Habitat’s home preservation program. She talks about who can qualify.

She also talks about how anyone interested in volunteering can get involved.

For more information, visit HabitatMC.com, find @MonroeCountyHabitatForHumanity on Facebook, or call 570-216-4390.