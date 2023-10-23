PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Joe Rovinsky, organizer of the Wilkes-Scarre weekend!

Wilkes-Scarre is a very special weekend for anyone in the area who loves Halloween and parties!

Wilkes-Scarre isn’t just one event, it’s many, including the Night of the Living Dead Ball, the Zombie Trot Crawl, and the Freakfest Halloween Party and Costume Contest.

Joe explains the overall promotional goal of Wilkes-Scarre, and discusses their affiliation with Reaper’s Revenge.

Wilkes-Scarre weekend spans October 26 through 31. For more information, visit WilkesScare.com.