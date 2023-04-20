PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michael Nowak, the secretary of the Wilkes University chapter of the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Wilkes Engineering student Trent Szczecinski, and Dr. Prahlad Murthy, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Wilkes.

The guests talk about Wilkes engineering and Wilkes’ IEEE chapter.

Before a brief demonstration, they also discuss their upcoming Engineering Olympics for local high schools. The students will compete in various fun challenges involving Electrical, Mechanical, Environmental, and Civil Engineering.

IEEE chapter members create the tasks, and the winners in each category will receive a plaque/trophy, as well as some scholarship money.

The event will take place on Friday, April 21, at the Henry Student Center. For more information, visit Wilkes Engineering’s website, padlet.com, or IEEE.org.