PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michael Slusser from the City of Wilkes-Barre, as well as Erica Acosta, Wilkes University Director of Diversity Initiatives.

The guests have been hard at work planning the Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade and Festival.

The parade has been taking place in Wilkes-Barre for six years.

This year’s grand marshal is Justin Correll, who is currently serving his third term as Mayor of Lauren Run and is the Principle of the Solomon Educational Complex K-8.

The parade takes place on Saturday, September 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. The parade beings at the intersection of South Main and South Streets, and a festival begins immediately after the parade.

For more information, visit Wilkes-Barre.city/MultiCulturalParade.