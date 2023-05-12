PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Andreas Jones Jr., Dre Moses, and Ant Watson from the Wilkes-Barre Warriors semi-pro Football team.

Coach Ant explains what it’s been like working with the talented team and spreading the word.

He also talks about the team’s recent winning streak.

Andres and Dre describe the rumors that arena football may be coming back to the Wyoming Valley, and what it would mean for the Warriors.

They also explain their goals for the team, and why they wanted to buy it when it came up for sale.

Make sure to catch their big game on Saturday at 1:00 at the Bog in Wilkes-Barre against the Raptors.

For more information, visit Wilkes-BarreWarriors.com.