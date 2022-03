WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It's been less than two weeks since Russia entered Ukraine. The images of violence and war on TV and social media are rampant as Russian forces invade. Now, some are left wondering how to discuss the situation with their children.

It's a difficult topic to discuss, especially with elementary aged children. An expert from the University of Pennsylvania released some tips for these talks, and the parents we spoke with say honesty is key.