PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Tyler Ryan and Mike Slusser from the City of Wilkes-Barre.

On Sunday, October 29, you can trick or treat in downtown Wilkes-Barre!

Head to public square for some spooky Halloween fun! The guests list some specific locations that are in on the action!

Remember, have a happy, and safe, Halloween!